Now that Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal affiliations and patronages, the disgraced Duke of York has become the topic of inquiry for British media reporting on the royals.

However, the royal family appears to be embracing a pact of silence when asked about Andrew, who’s being sued by Virginia Giuffre for sexuaL assault, alleging she was trafficked to Andrew when she was underage by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince William made a royal visit to a London museum on Wednesday, when a reporter asked him, “Do you support Prince Andrew?”

William responded by telling the reporter, “Sorry, I can’t hear you.” When the reporter repeated his question, William was quickly hustled away by aides.

Prince William was asked about Prince Andrew at the end of a visit he and Kate made to the @FoundlingMuseum in London.

“Do you support Prince Andrew?” a reporter asked the Duke of Cambridge.

Judging by Prince Charles’ response to a similar question a few days earlier, it’s clear that the royal apple has not fallen far from the tree.

As Charles was out for a walk in Scotland, a reporter asked, “Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother’s position, Prince Andrew? How do you view it?”

Charles responded by not responding at all, completely ignoring the reporter and walking past him without acknowledging the question.

Last week, Buckingham Palace issued a statement, reading, “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”