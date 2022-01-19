Holly Madison is spilling all the tea about her time living in the Playboy Mansion.

In the upcoming A&E docuseries “Secrets of Playboy”, the “Girls Next Door Star” doesn’t hold back about the experience of being one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s multiple live-in girlfriends.

“The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as, like, this really good guy,” Madison says in a clip from the upcoming series.

“You started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media — he’s just a nice man,'” she added.

According to Madison, another way that living in the Playboy Mansion was like being trapped in a cult was the way they were kept away from friends and family.

“Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there,” she explained. “You had a 9 o’clock curfew, you were encouraged to not have friends over,” she explained. “You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday.”

“Secrets of Playboy” premieres Jan. 24.