The story of “Pam & Tommy” will be a lot more surreal than the trailers have let on.

In a new Variety article, the creators of the show about the infamous Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape have revealed Jason Mantzoukas is voicing the Mötley Crüe rocker’s penis.

READ MORE: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen And More Star In ‘Pam & Tommy’ Official Trailer

The second episode of the series features a scene in which Lee has a heart-to-heart with his penis after meeting Anderson, wondering if he might be falling in love.

“As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” writer Robert Siegel says. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

The scene itself was achieved using an animatronic penis, which was “just awkward,” director and executive producer Craig Gillespie said.

“You’ve got four puppeteers working with an animatronic penis,” he continued. “And then, how much is too much, and do you start to lose his emotional torment of what’s going on? Hopefully it works.”

READ MORE: Lily James ‘Hated’ Taking Her Pamela Anderson Costume Off After Filming ‘Pam & Tommy’: ‘It Was Like Being Stripped Of All These Superpowers’

For Sebastian Stan, who plays Lee in the series, pulling off the scene came down to treating it just like any other scene with another actor.

“By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love,” he said.

The series, which was developed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, also stars Rogen, Lily James, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and more.

“Pam & Tommy” premieres Feb. 2.