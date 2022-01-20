“Downton Abbey” actress Michelle Dockery is engaged.

The star, 40, is set to tie the knot with film and TV producer Jasper Waller-Bridge, 34, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, an announcement in the Times revealed.

The message read: “The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex,” according to Hello!

The couple have been together since 2019 after meeting through friends. They made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival.

The news comes after Dockery, who is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley on “Downton Abbey”, lost her fiancé, John Dineen, to a rare form of cancer in 2015 at age 34.

Dockery told the Guardian two years after Dineen’s death: “I don’t have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like. And what it still feels like. It is…

“I’ve never been more committed to anything in my life than to him. So at the time everything just shut down. Work, everything. Work didn’t matter. You suddenly become an [oncological] expert. This stuff becomes your world, and that, of course, was my priority.”

She added of his terminal diagnosis, “I never lost hope. No. I’m not exaggerating when I say that John did not complain once, never, not once, and that gave us strength. It’s what keeps you going, that positivity – to never lose that hope for a miracle. I couldn’t have done it any other way.”