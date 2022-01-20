Bob Saget died a happy man, according to his widow.

On Thursday morning, the late comedian’s wife Kelly Rizzo appeared on “Good Morning America” for an interview with T.J. Holmes about the her husband’s sudden passing.

READ MORE: Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Her Late Husband Bob Saget’s Death

“I was telling people today that today is really almost the first day that, you know, there’s only so many tears that your body will let you cry,” she said.

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, on her final phone call with the late actor before his sudden passing on January 9th: "He was happy and just loving what he did. It made him so happy, to just bring laughter to people." https://t.co/1uOQGmoU2k pic.twitter.com/B8IL65Ujnj — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2022

Talking about how Saget had been scheduled to come home to her the day after his standup performance, Rizzo revealed his last text to her said, “I love you so much and I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.”

Asked what he told her in their final voice-to-voice conversation over the phone, she recalled, “He was just on his way home, or back to his hotel, and he was telling me what a wonderful show he had, and how it was so amazing, and he was happy and just loving what he did. It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people.”

Rizzo described the “complete sadness” and “shock and utter disbelief” she felt upon learning that Saget had died.

Holmes noted that Saget seemed healthy just before his death, to which Rizzo said, “All I’ll point to is once again that last post of his, where he just felt like he was 26 again.”

Onstage Saget had talked about having COVID in December or January but Rizzo dismissed that, telling Holmes, “That was not anything serious.”

READ MORE: Kelly Rizzo Opens Up To Hoda Kotb About Loss Of Husband Bob Saget: ‘The Best Man I’ve Ever Known In My Life’

“He had the biggest heart of anyone I'd ever known. He put everybody first. He did everything for everybody.” Kelly Rizzo tearfully remembers her late husband, actor Bob Saget, after his passing. https://t.co/1uOQGmoU2k pic.twitter.com/zywNDMQfCh — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2022

In another part of the interview, Rizzo was asked what she wanted to share with everyone about her husband that she feels people should know.

“He had the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever known,” she said, breaking into tears. “He put everybody first. He did everything for everybody. If you had a problem, he was the first person that was going to take care of it and help you.

“And he was just the most caring and kind and thoughtful person, he was so thoughtful. He was just the most absolutely wonderful husband that I ever could have dreamed of.”

Saget died on January 9 at 65. The cause of death is still unknown but an autopsy report is expected in the coming weeks.