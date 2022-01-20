Anticipation for Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne in “The Batman” has been escalating for almost three years now, ever since the 2019 casting announcement.

However, the role has been haunting the “Twilight” alum since his 2020 GQ interview in which he joked about avoiding the trainer Warner Bros. hired to whip him into shape for the iconic superhero.

“I think, if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” Pattinson told GQ. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean, he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

At the time, Pattinson also explained how he was “barely doing anything” with the Bosu ball and weights he was given to work out with, unlike the former Dark Knights, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, who underwent Wing Chun Kung Fu, achieving “chaos training” for the part.

Of course, Pattinson’s dry humour was familiarly interpreted across the internet as factual information. He clarified his old remarks this week in a recent interview with MovieMaker and assured fans that he will be just as shredded as his forerunners in Matt Reeves’ rendition of Batman.

“That really came back to haunt me,” Pattinson recalled about his workout joke. “I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out. I think it’s like an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, ‘How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?’ or whatever.”

“You’re playing Batman,” he said, “you have to work out. I think I was doing the interview when I was in lockdown, as well, in England…I was in a lower gear of working out.”

The “Tenet” actor put in serious work, like training with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master Rigan Machado.

Pattinson compared the workout fictional frenzy to another piece of interview humour that has lingered.

“It’s the same thing as saying in an interview when I was like 21 that I didn’t wash my hair. It just sticks for 15 years.”