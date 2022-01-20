Martha Stewart has an interesting story to tell about Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Stewart chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday, with the pair playing a game of two truths and a lie called, “Where’s the Lie, Martha?”

One fact revealed is that she once dated Hopkins but called it off because she couldn’t stop thinking about him as Hannibal Lecter.

Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar in 1992 for his terrifying portrayal of the character in “The Silence of the Lambs”.

Stewart insists, “I have a big, scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn’t because all I could think of was him eating, you know…”

The lifestyle guru didn’t confirm when the pair dated but Hopkins has since married his third wife Stella Arroyave in 2003.

Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 until 1990 but is now single.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart explains to DeGeneres how the second-bestselling item on her Martha.com website this Christmas was a replica of a nativity scene she created during her stint in prison.

The businesswoman also chats about opening her first restaurant in Las Vegas this spring.