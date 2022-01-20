This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is set to be an event for the ages.

On Thursday, Pepsi debuted an epic trailer for the big mid-game concert, featuring all five Halftime Show performers: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Has ‘Apologized’ To Eminem Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance: ‘I Love Eminem’

Photo: Pepsi

The trailer introduces each artist in their own way, with Eminem facing off against his alter ego Slim Shady in a battle of rhymes, Snoop riding in a souped-up old car, Mary J. Blige at a photoshoot, Kendrick Lamar working out chess moves and Dr. Dre by the beach.

Eventually, they all meet up at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to the sound of Tupac’s “California Love”.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Will Sell His Super Bowl Outfit Online

Photo: Pepsi

“Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like ‘Friday’, ‘Set It Off’, ‘Straight Outta Compton’, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” director F. Gary Gray says. “As a superfan, I consider it an honour and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”

The Halftime Show will air live during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.