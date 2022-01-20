Olivia Munn is opening up about a common problem for moms — breastfeeding. The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, sharing that in the eight weeks since she welcomed her and John Mulaney‘s son, Malcolm, she’s struggled to produce enough milk to breastfeed the baby.

READ MORE: John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler Calls Watching Him Move on With Olivia Munn 'Surreal'

“Eight weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard,” she captioned a frustrated-looking selfie.

She also shared a photo of the many supplements she’s tried in an effort to up her supply, writing, “Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?”

READ MORE: Olivia Munn Shares New Photo of Baby Son Being Snuggled By Dad John Mulaney

Munn also posted a photo of her dog cuddling up to the breastfeeding pillow, writing, “At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow. (Side note: Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply).”

Photo: Instagram/ OliviaMunn

Photo: Instagram/ OliviaMunn

READ MORE: Olivia Munn Rings In The New Year With Adorable Picture Of Her And John Mulaney's Son

Photo: Instagram/ OliviaMunn

Munn announced the birth of her son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, on Christmas Eve.

For more from the family, watch the clip below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More From ET:

Super Bowl Halftime 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar Star in Epic Trailer

Criss Angel Emotionally Announces His 7-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Is in Remission

Princess Diana’s Bridesmaid India Hicks Marries Partner of 26 Years in ‘Intensely Intimate’ Ceremony