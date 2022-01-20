Click to share this via email

Live TV definitely has its surprise moments.

WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey got a shock this week as she was reporting on live local news from a water-main break in West Virginia.

The reporter was chatting to her co-host Tim back in the studio when a car hit her from behind.

“Oh my gosh. I just got hit by a car,” Yorgey said. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim.”

She insisted, “We’re all good… It’s a one-woman band!” telling the lady who was checking on her: “Ma’am, you are so sweet… it is all good.”

“You know, it’s my last week on the job, and I think this would happen specifically to me, Tim,” she joked.

The broadcaster added, “My whole life just flashed before my eyes, but this is live TV and everything’s OK.

“I thought I was in a safe spot but clearly we might need to move the camera over a bit.”

Yorgey then proved she was a trooper by continuing her report on the treacherous weather conditions.

See more in the clip above.