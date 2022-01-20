Caitlyn Jenner thinks there’s a problem with trans athletes in sports.

This week, the former Olympian appeared on Fox News to talk about the NCAA and its policies on transgender athletes, along with the controversy surrounding trans University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

“I’ve said from the beginning, biological boys should not be playing in women’s sports,” Jenner said. “We need to protect women’s sports.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Tells Off Beverly Hills Hotel After Being Denied Service For Ripped Jeans

She continued, “Obviously this is about Lia Thomas who has brought a lot of attention to this issue. First of all, I respect her decision to live her life authentically. 100 per cent. But, that also comes with responsibility and some integrity.

“I don’t know why she’s doing this. For two reasons: One, it’s not good for the trans community. We have a lot of issues in the trans community that are very difficult and very challenging. We have a suicide rate that’s nine times higher than the general public.”

Thomas has been breaking records in women’s competitions in recent months, prompting debate over rules allowing transgender athletes to compete with cisgender athletes.

“She knows when she’s swimming she’s beating the competition by two laps. She was born a biological boy,” Jenner said. “She was raised as a biological boy. Her cardiovascular system is bigger, her respiratory system is bigger, her hands are bigger, she can swim faster. That’s a known.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Undergoes Knee Replacement In Time For Christmas: ‘This Year I Got A New Knee’

“All of this woke world that we are living in right now is not working,” Jenner added. “I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anybody she’s competing against because in the woke world you have to say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is great,’ and on and on and on. No, it’s not. We need to protect women’s sports and the NCAA needs to make the right decision tomorrow, and I think that is probably to stop this right now. Rethink it.”

Reacting to a Penn parent’s comment that Thomas has simply been following the rules as set out by the NCAA, Jenner said, “Maybe the rules need to be a lot stricter on a subject like this.”