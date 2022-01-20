Kelly Clarkson slowed things down for her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer belted out a stunning version of Canadian Sarah McLachlan’s “Adia” while joined on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” stage by her band Y’all and an array of spotlights to set the tone.

As per usual, the performance went down a storm with viewers:

The singer’s latest cover comes after she nailed a performance of the Weeknd’s “Take My Breath”.

She’s also recently belted out her own versions of Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young”, Aerosmith’s “Crazy” and Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”.