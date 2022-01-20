Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson slowed things down for her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer belted out a stunning version of Canadian Sarah McLachlan’s “Adia” while joined on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” stage by her band Y’all and an array of spotlights to set the tone.

As per usual, the performance went down a storm with viewers:

This song brings back so many memories ❤ — Jenn G (@YayasG) January 20, 2022

The most beautiful voice — jules (she/her) (@msjulesgibson) January 20, 2022

OH SKDHSKHXKDHX SHE DID IT AGAIN !!! SERVING ALWAYS — ًkaci (@lovpaulson) January 20, 2022

My favorite @SarahMcLachlan song. ❤️ — Debbie Freeman Official (@KellyGirl121867) January 20, 2022

This is one of my favorite songs of all time 😭 — Ashley Parker (@theNEW_ashley) January 20, 2022

The singer’s latest cover comes after she nailed a performance of the Weeknd’s “Take My Breath”.

She’s also recently belted out her own versions of Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young”, Aerosmith’s “Crazy” and Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”.