Jon Stewart is once again standing up for American veterans.

On Wednesday, the former “Daily Show” host delivered emotional testimony before a U.S. House Veterans’ Affairs Committee roundtable, calling on legislators to help veterans suffering health effects from exposure to toxic fumes.

READ MORE: Jon Stewart Says Donald Trump Isn’t An ‘Incredible Supervillain’: ‘He’s Just Been An Effective Vessel’

The fumes are mostly the result of burn pits, used by the military in places like Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of garbage and human waste.

“There really should be one job here and one job alone, and that is: How do we implement first-rate toxic-exposure healthcare for our Iraq and Afghanistan veterans,” Stewart told the committee.

If you’re in Congress, imagine a burn pit in your district, and then imagine telling your constituents their health isn’t a priority. pic.twitter.com/1NMFYegWYN — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) January 19, 2022

An ABC News report last year found that an estimated 3.5 million service members have been exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits since deployment to the Middle East after 9/11.

A Veterans’ Affairs-funded research proposal last year pointed out that “the incident rate of breast cancer for active duty women is seven times higher than the average incident rate of fifteen other cancer types across all service members.”

Stewart pointed to VA facilities and programs for disorders like PTSD and brain injuries, telling the congressional representatives, “We have to establish that for the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, because the [toxins are] an IED that goes off in your body five years later, 10 years later, 15 years later. And yet the burden of proof and scrutiny is always on the veteran.”

READ MORE: Jon Stewart Says Anti-Semitic ‘Harry Potter’ Conversation Was ‘Light-Hearted’: ‘I Do Not Think J.K. Rowling Is Anti-Semitic’

Stating that the current funding for the VA’s Burn Pit Center for Excellence is “$6 million to $7 million a year,” in 2022, the comedian added, “To give you just a perspective on that, they spend $90 million a year on Viagra … The VA and this body have to remove their blinders.”

Stewart has been a longtime advocate for veterans, as well as for 9/11 first responders. In 2019, he helped to get a bill for a 9/11 victims compensation fund reauthorized.