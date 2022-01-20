Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

New Yorkers strolling through Washington Square Park got a huge surprise from a comedy legend this week.

Bill Murray performed a small outdoor concert in the park, singing popular songs from Broadway hits like West Side Story and Porgy and Bess.

READ MORE: Bill Murray Addresses Rumours He Started That He’s In ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

Footage of the performance was shared by documentary filmmaker Nicolas Heller, who captured Murray’s vocal stylings, accompanied by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, according to People.

In the clips shared to Instagram, Murray can be seen singing “It Ain’t Necessarily So” from Porgy and Bess.

From West Side Story, he performed both “America” and “I Feel Pretty”.

Plus, Murray performed a reading of Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s poem Dog.

READ MORE: Bill Murray Shares How A Painting Saved His Life In Resurfaced Video

Before going on to perform, Murray can be seen in the clips getting ready to surprise people by hiding his identity with a COVID mask.

“I’m gonna put the mask on, I’m gonna try to be as subtle as I can,” he says.