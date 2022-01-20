Click to share this via email

Zooey Deschanel celebrated her birthday in style.

The “New Girl” actress’ boyfriend Jonathan Scott, 43, threw an incredible party to mark his other half’s 42nd birthday this week.

The “Property Brothers” star took to Instagram to share some snaps from the bash, writing: “Fun fact… I love to plan an intimate party… especially for this gal 🥰. It’s all about the details… Thanks Emily, MJ and Caleb for the help. 🎉”

He shared photos of the dinner menu, the gorgeous party setting, the birthday girl holding a sparkler, as well as an adorable pic of the pair cozying up.

Deschanel also posted some cute pics of the lovebirds, gushing: “The best (birthday) dinner date 🥰”

Scott wrote in the comments, “Oh what a night ❤️🎼.”

Deschanel posted on her birthday on January 17:

Scott and Deschanel have been dating since August 2019, after they met while filming “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”.

They announced I’m December that they’d purchased a house together, where they will live with Deschanel’s children, Charlie, 4, and Elsie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.