Snoop Dogg is calling on the pack as one-half of this year’s Puppy Bowl coaches.

Snoop faces friend-turned-foe Martha Stewart in the Puppy Bowl XVIII on Sunday, Feb. 13. The “Doggy Dogg World” rapper will lead Team Fluff to glory; meanwhile, Stewart will spearhead the charge for last year’s champions, Team Ruff.

“I’m honoured to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof,’ with the magnificent Martha Stewart!” Snoop said in a press release.

“I’m so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII,” Stewart added. “And help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!”

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart — Photo: Nicole Weingart/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The 2022 Puppy Bowl takes plays at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Feb. 13. Super Bowl LVI takes place the same day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Snoop will perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.