The Oscars are looking for a host, but Ricky Gervais doesn’t believe he’s in contention.

Appearing Thursday on “The View”, the former Golden Globes host talked about why he doesn’t think he’d be a good fit for the Academy Awards.

“Well, I might be allowed to host it if I did what I was told,” Gervais said, via The Wrap. “But there’s the rub. You know, the great thing about the Globes was they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse. And that is just too good for a comedian to turn down. I don’t think the Oscars ever would allow me that freedom. And rightly so! I think they’d be mad!”

He did add that he would consider hosting the awards show if he were allowed that freedom.

“If they did, I’d do it!” the comedian said. “If they said that, I’d definitely do it. I’d do it for free if they said I could do that.”

That statement excited the hosts of “The View”, including former Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg.

“If you’re serious, you know I could talk to a few people,” she told Gervais. “I know people.”