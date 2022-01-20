The 11th and final season of “The Walking Dead” is almost here.

Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon can be heard saying in the newly-released trailer: “We survived everything for what? Keep fighting and killing each other?” as he leads his fellow survivors against the Commonwealth soldiers.

“There’s no turning back,” the clip teases.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in “The Walking Dead”. Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC — Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Season 11, part 2, marks the final set of episodes before the AMC series ends and the show continues with several spin-off projects.

Our heroes are ready, are you? Part 2 of #TWD’s epic 3 Part Series Finale returns February 20th or stream it one week early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/4auRjBjh4Z — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 20, 2022

A description of the upcoming last half of season 11 reads: “For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems.

“Will they be able to pick up the pieces and who will be alive to help? Will their relationships heal or fracture? Will olive branches be extended, accepted, or rejected? For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return,” NME reports.

“One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

The likes of Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are among returning cast members.

“The Walking Dead” season 11, part 2, launches on Feb. 20 on AMC.