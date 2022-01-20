Charlie Puth is flicking a switch in the new music video for “Light Switch”.

Puth, 30, made the transition from Fat Thor (“Avengers: Endgame”) to Fit Thor in his latest visuals. The song serves as his first song of 2022 and will find a home on his eponymous third studio album, Charlie.

“On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it, so they felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me,” Puth said of the song, via Just Jared. “I’ve never had a chance to put out music that is truly me and every song on this album is my personality with some melody attached to it.”



Puth’s debut studio album, Nine Track Mind, dropped in 2016 and reached double-platinum status. It landed in the top 10 in Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, New Zealand, the U.K. and U.S.

His sophomore project, Voicenotes, cracked the top five in Canada, France, Denmark and the U.K.