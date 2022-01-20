Fresh off his role in Showcase’s “Dr. Death”, Joshua Jackson will once again return to TV screens with the upcoming “Fatal Attraction” series opposite Lizzy Caplan.

A reimagining of the 1987 psychosexual thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the original story followed a married man’s one-night-stand with a woman who then threatens him and his family. A pop-culture touchstone of the 1980s, the film earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Close.

Set for Paramount+, the new series will see Jackson star as Dan Gallagher, the object of intense obsession by the woman (Caplan) with whom he had a brief affair.

The series will explore “the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control,” according to a press release via Deadline.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series says in a statement. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Filming is expected to begin later this year.