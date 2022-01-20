Click to share this via email

Pete Davidson’s high-profile romances have captured headlines for years, but his romance with Kim Kardashian has sparked another level of public obsession.

Davidson delivered a recent stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center. Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star reflected on the constant attention around his relationship with Kardashian.

“There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” he said on Tuesday, according to Us Weekly. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview,”

Davidson compared his position in the relationship to “Tropic Thunder”, a disparaged movie he described as a “classic.”

“I’m ‘Tropic Thunder’. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, have been dating publicly since November.