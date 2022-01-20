Jason Isaacs will not be adding his voice to the conversation about J.K. Rowling’s controversial remarks.

The actor was asked by The Telegraph about the author’s comments regarding the trans community and while he may not agree with Rowling, he won’t be making a statement.

“She has her opinions, I have mine. They differ in many different areas,” the 58-year-old admitted, via DailyMail.

He wanted to remind people, however, of the generous philanthropic work the “Harry Potter” author has done.

“But one of the things that people should know about her too – not as a counter-argument – is that she has poured an enormous amount of her fortune into making the world a much better place, for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, through her charity Lumos,” said Isaacs. “And that is unequivocally good.”

The star had firsthand experience of working for the charity and seeing the work up-close, as did many of his “Harry Potter” co-stars.

He added, “So for all that she has said some very controversial things, I was not going to be jumping to stab her in the front – or back – without a conversation with her, which I’ve not managed to have yet.”

Isaacs is not shy about giving his opinion loudly on Twitter and has frequently jumped into public conversations from commenting on Brexit to Donald Trump, but he reveals he has since retreated from that battleground after growing tired of the divisive nature of the platform.

He also says he believes the controversy around Jon Stewart’s comments about the goblins in “Harry Potter” is overblown. In his podcast, Stewart “jokingly” called the depiction of the goblins “anti-Semitic”, later clarifying his comments, saying they were “lighthearted.”

“There is no reasonable person who could have watched and not seen it as a light-hearted conversation,” Stewart said in a video to clear things up.

Despite all the recent discussion over the series creator, many of the stars showed up for the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special, including Isaacs.