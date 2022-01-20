Pamela Anderson and her husband Dan Hayhurst are parting ways.

Anderson, 54, and Hayhurst, her bodyguard, are filing for divorce, reports Rolling Stone. A representative for Pamela Anderson has confirmed the split to ET Canada.

The Canadian-born “Baywatch” actress and Hayhurst tied the knot on Christmas Eve in 2020. Following their wedding, she returned home to Vancouver Island to her roots. She is launching an HGTV Canada series “Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project”, which will follow her journey to renovate her late grandmother’s home on the island. The actress was recently seen back in Malibu, Calif.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee between 1995 and 1998, Kid Rock in 2006, Rick Salomon between 2007 and 2008, and producer Jon Peters in 2020.

Meanwhile, Lily James and Sebastian Stan can be seen playing Lee and Anderson in the new trailer for the upcoming Hulu limited drama series, “Pam & Tommy”.