Jully Black is back with “No Relation”.

Black, 44, released the official music video for “No Relation” on Monday, Jan. 24. The song is Black’s first single since 2020’s “Mi No Fraid”. ET Canada’s Sangita Patel was behind-the-scenes with Black during the “No Relation” video shoot.

An icon of Canadian R&B, Black has been dubbed “Canada’s Queen of R&B” and has been listed among “The 25 Greatest Canadian Singers Ever” by other publications.

Black has not released a full-length album since 2009’s The Black Book.