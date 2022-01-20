Click to share this via email

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have reportedly been enjoying a quiet, secret romance.

A source tells People the two have been seeing each other for over a year now.

“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” says the source. “They met years ago. She’s hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”

Kendrick, 36, and Hader, 43, starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie “Noelle” together.

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” adds the source. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Hader and his ex-girlfriend Rachel Bilson split up in July 2020. He shares daughters: Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12, with his ex-wife director Maggie Carey.