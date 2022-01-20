Valerie Bertinelli is looking back on the special family moment she wished she could have shared with the late Eddie Van Halen.

The former couple, who were married from from 1981 to 2007, share son Wolfgang, 30.

“I’m so much more happy for his success than I could ever, ever be for mine,” said Bertinelli, while discussing Wolfgang’s recent Grammy nomination during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show“.

“When they got to Best Song I screamed in my bathroom all by myself.”

She continued, “The first person I wanted to call after Wolfie was Ed because Ed was beyond the moon proud of Wolfie. The only thing in this world that ever made Ed happy was Wolfie. Ed just got so much joy out of watching wolfie play music and be creative. I wish he was here.”

Van Halen died in 2020 at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

Bertinelli also dished on her new book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, and opened up about feeling unlovable during her struggles with body image in the past.