Gwyneth Paltrow is showing off Goop’s latest must-have product.

On Thursday, the actress and wellness guru took to Instagram to give fans a look at the “Hands Off My Vagina” candle.

“The word “vagina” holds a lot of power. And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited. Your reproductive organs; your choice,” she wrote.

Revealing how some of the proceeds from the $75 candle will go to a worthy cause, the “Iron Man” star continued, “In honor of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on January 22, goop will donate $25 from the sale of each limited-edition candle sold on goop.com and in our retail stores to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project. Head to the link in my bio for more information on ways to aid in the ACLU’s urgent and critical fight to protect our rights and basic freedoms.”

The landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

The candle’s scent features notes of Hinoki Wood and Damascena Roses with hints of toasted cacao and soft coriander.

The new product follows in the footsteps of Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle, which also grabbed headlines.