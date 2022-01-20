Click to share this via email

A new live-action series based on Godzilla and the Titans is on its way to Apple TV+.

The untitled Monsterverse series follows the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco.

The series also explores the legacy linking one family the secret organization known as Monarch.

According to the official announcement, “Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive story universe centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world that is under siege by a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real.”

Beginning in 2014 with “Godzilla” and continuing with 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island”, 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong”, Monsterverse films have accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office.

The new series will premiere globally on Apple TV+.