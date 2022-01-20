Click to share this via email

“Squid Game” has been given the green light for season 2.

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed the news during the streaming company’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings interview.

“The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun,” he said, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously said that lead actor Lee Jung-jae will return as the show’s main character, Seong Gi-hun.

Season 1 of “Squid Game” premiered on Sept. 17 2021, and became an immediate global hit for Netflix. The critically acclaimed show was the top-viewed program in 94 countries, according to the streaming service, and is officially its most-watched series.

The show follows a group of desperate and indebted people who compete in grownup versions of schoolyard games from childhood, lured by the chance to win $45.6 billion Korean won (approximately $48 million Canadian), not realizing that while winning brings big bucks, losing results in a violent, painful death.