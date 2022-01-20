Click to share this via email

Fans of “A Christmas Story” are finally getting a sequel to the beloved holiday movie.

Legendary and Warner Bros are coming together to create “A Christmas Story Christmas”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet also reports that Peter Billingsley, the child star who played Ralphie in the original 1983 movie, will produce the sequel.

Billingsley previously acted as a producer on the Broadway Musical adaptation of “A Christmas Story”.

Variety reports that the film “will see an adult Ralphie return to his house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.”

Production begins February in Hungary.