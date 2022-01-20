Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, enjoyed some time at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The couple was joined by Ashley Benson and a few other friends, who shared some pics from their day at Disneyland. The group was dressed in matching blue sweatshirts that read “Disneyland Pictures” on them, with the traditional Disney logo.

“Family trips to Disney @cjromero @spillzdylz @sweetsuzieq @michael,” Benson captioned the pic.

The couple’s Disneyland date comes a little over two months after Stewart confirmed their engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she told Stern. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Kristen Stewart and fiancee Dylan Meyer. Photo: Via Mega Agency — Photo: Mega Agency

The actress also shared details about what she wants their wedding to be like.

The couple’s Disneyland date comes a little over two months after Stewart confirmed their engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she told Stern. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

The actress also shared details about what she wants their wedding to be like.

For more on Stewart, watch the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Robert Pattinson Fell Off Bed Kissing Kristen in ‘Twilight’ Audition

Kristen Stewart Talks Playing Princess Diana and ‘Twilight’ on Netflix

Kristen Stewart Might Have Guy Fieri Officiating Her Wedding