It seems that three kids is plenty for Prince William!
The Duke of Cambridge playfully teased his wife Kate Middleton as she cooed over a tiny baby during an outing on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The couple visited the Church on the Street charity in Burnley, England, where they met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter Anastasia.
According to People, William joked, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas! No more,” when the duchess held the adorable tot.
“Don’t take her with you,” William added, as Kate returned the little one to her parents.
Kate and William met with volunteers and staff at the charity to learn about their motivations for working with Church on the Street, as well as a number of service users to hear about their experiences first-hand.
The pair are proud parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.