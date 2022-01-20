Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian looks “Petey” darn hot in her latest bikini snaps.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to post some sun-soaked photos on Wednesday.

“Beach 🅿️arty,” she wrote in the caption, with fans believing that the letter “P” is a subtle nod to her new romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

A well as wearing a black string bikini, the SKIMS mogul also dons a “P” baseball hat, which could potentially belong to the “Saturday Night Live” star.

“Great shots Pete 🙌,” joked one fan in a comment beneath the post.

Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since Kardashian made her “SNL” debut on Oct. 9.