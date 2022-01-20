Click to share this via email

Katharine McPhee was part of a pretty tough question on the latest episode of “Jeopardy!”

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of the contestants being left stumped on Thursday’s instalment of the TV game show.

READ MORE: Daughters Defend David Foster After Comments About Katharine McPhee’s Post-Baby Body Spark Backlash

The clue was, “Spooky HBO show with references to H.P.’s works, with Katharine McPhee along as the singing nanny.”

The competitors were tasked with combining the titles of two TV shows to complete the correct response, which was “Lovecraft Country Comfort.”

“I wouldn’t have even gotten this,” admitted McPhee in her caption.

“This was hard!” said one fan in a comment beneath the post.

“Sounds like an interesting show,” added a another.

McPhee starred as an aspiring country singer in Netflix’s “Country Comfort” before it was cancelled last year.