Trevor Noah has jumped on the Wordle bandwagon.

The “Daily Show” presenter explained the insanely popular game to a fan who hadn’t heard about it yet.

“You have to go online to play it and you guess a word,” he began. “Everyone is playing it. You only get five attempts to guess the word.”

Noah continued, “It’s like the most popular thing ever for a variety of reasons. One, I think it helps that it’s only five letter words ’cause like a lot of the time with word games they just make you feel stupid.”

Wordle is a game that asks players to guess a five-letter word through deduction. There is one word every day, which is the same for everyone. The new puzzle is released every day at midnight.