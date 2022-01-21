Jimmy Kimmel had quite the surprise for Jason Bateman on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The actor stopped by the show to talk about the fourth and final season of “Ozark”, when Kimmel asked him if he remembered what he was doing on September 19, 1984 when he was just 15 years old.

Kimmel proceeded to show a clip of Bateman’s first appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”, in which Bateman spoke about his dating life as a teen.

When asked if being an actor helped with the ladies, Bateman responded at the time, “It’s advantageous to initially meet the girl, but I don’t really want to go out with a girl, you know, because she likes me because I’m an actor or something like that. You know, I want her to go out with me because she likes me as a person.”

Carson then asked, “Do they use the term going steady anymore?” to which Bateman replied, “That’s back — like, about 10 years ago they used the term going steady.”

Carson joked, “My mail has been slow.”

As Bateman poked fun at the outfit he’d picked for the appearance, Kimmel pointed out that he’d worn that sweater a few times, pulling out an ad for his sitcom “It’s Your Move”, and a photo shoot for Bop magazine.

Bateman laughed, “Guess who had a favourite sweatshirt,” as Kimmel responded, “Guess who’s got another one,” pulling out an adult-sized version of the same sweater.

After putting the sweater on, Bateman joked: “God, I hope people are just tuning in right now,” while Kimmel added, “It looks like your puppet died,” as the actor placed his jacket over his shoulder.