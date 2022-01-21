Jennifer Coolidge has Ariana Grande to thank for giving her career a boost.

The actress chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” and was asked whether she’d seen some of the impressions that guests had done of her on the show.

After airing Chloe Fineman’s, Fallon then showed viewers Grande’s impression from a few years ago.

Coolidge, who starred in Grande’s “Thank U Next” music video, shared, “You should know, it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me. I was going through a dead zone, not much was going on.

“Then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her. And then this ball got rolling.”

She added, “My friend who is her age, Theresa, she was like, ‘You should DM Ariana.’ I thought it was such a good imitation and I was like, ‘No, she’s got like 260 million followers. Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs! We will never ever get to her.’

“And I did it anyway and then this response came back. Next thing you know, I was going to her house getting fit for wardrobe for ‘Thank U Next’. That was all because of Jimmy Fallon.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Coolidge spoke about why she almost rejected her “White Lotus” role.