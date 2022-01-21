Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest music is eye-popping.

On Friday, the rapper released the video for “Lick”, her supremely raunchy new collaboration with singer Shenseea.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Signs First Look Deal With Netflix: ‘I Can’t Wait To Bring All My Ideas To Life’

“He a seat, barely ever heard the n***a speak (Huh) / I don’t give a f**k if me and your mama never meet (Ha),” Megan raps. “I’m rude, I don’t give a f**k about dudes / You must be the s**t if I really claim you (Mwah).”

In the eye-popping video, the duo perform on melting ice cream cones, surrounded by melting popsicles and lollipops, and even some actual sex toys.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Awarded Humanitarian Award In Houston And Dedicates The Honour To Her Late Grandmother

On Twitter, fans reacted in a big way to the steamy single.

SHENSEEA AND MEGAN

pic.twitter.com/nMpK93Qgvf — ang! | MADDY HIVE 🎀 (@wildsidegrande) January 21, 2022

SHENSEEA AND MEGAN THEE STALLION ????? — ✨Ranaryry✨ (@Ryanaimelamang) January 21, 2022