Kristin Davis is keeping her late castmate close to her heart.

On Thursday night, the “And Just Like That…” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and talked about attending the show’s premiere with late co-star Willie Garson’s son Nathen.

“It made me so happy that he was able to come,” Davis said, explaining that the 20-year-old had planned to attend with his girlfriend but she couldn’t make it.

“I am not dating him, I just want to make that clear,” the actress joked.

She continued, “It warmed my heart just to see him and to see his face, and make sure he was doing okay. We text but you just never know until you can actually be with somebody. To have him be there to celebrate Willie was just so important.”

Garson died last September at age 57 due to pancreatic cancer.

In a game segment, Cohen had Davis play a round of “Parker/Nixon”, asking her questions, and having her pick between co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.

Asked whom she’d trust more to set her up on a blind date, the actress answered Parker, and which co-star would have the best snacks in her purse, Davis said, “Cynthia, definitely.”

Also on the show, Andy Cohen asked Davis about a scene in “And Just Like That…” in which viewers got a flash of Harry’s penis, wondering if it was a prosthetic, which she confirmed.

“I have not worked with a prosthetic penis on film and let me tell you it was impressive,” Davis said.