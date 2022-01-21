“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown gets emotional as she discusses the end of her and Kody’s intimate marriage.

The pair announced their split in November 2021 after 25 years together, and Christine, 49, has now given fans more information about the breakup in a clip of the show shared with People.

She shares: “He goes, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don’t like your behaviour. We’ll see if you can be a good sister wife,’ and all this.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, so you don’t want us to have an intimate marriage?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not enough for me. I can’t not have an intimate marriage.'”

Christine explains how Kody, 53, told her he knows a lot of married couples who are no longer intimate, telling the camera through tears how the pair spoke “a little bit longer” then went to bed separately and he left the next morning after making breakfast.

She adds that she doesn’t “know what to do” and doesn’t think it’s fair that Kody will continue to have an intimate marriage with wives Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, while she gets to “have nothing.”

Kody is also married to Meri, 50, but they no longer have an intimate marriage, People points out.

“I’m heartbroken,” Christine shares. “My heart’s shattered, to be honest with you,” adding that Kody had previously told her he wasn’t “attracted” to her anymore.

“It’s over. The intimate part of our marriage is over,” she tells the camera.

“And to be honest, I’m not okay with that. I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy. That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”