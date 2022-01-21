Meat Loaf spoke about having something of a showdown with Prince Andrew in an interview that’s resurfaced online.

Following the musician’s death on Thursday at age 74, the chat with the Guardian did the rounds online again, with Meat Loaf explaining how Andrew allegedly tried to push him in the moat as the pair filmed “It’s a Royal Knockout” for charity in 1987.

Joking the Queen “hated” him, Meat Loaf shared of the show in the 2003 interview: “It was great fun. I had a great time.

“Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little, I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this, I think he got a little jealous,” he continued. “Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat.”

The singer added of Andrew, “So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal.’ I said, ‘Well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a s**t who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat.’”

Andrew was stripped of his “His Royal Highness” title, his honorary military roles, and his patronages last week amid the ongoing sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre.

The resurfaced comments come after the star’s family released the following statement: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man… From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”