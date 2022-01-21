Being name-checked in a Weeknd song was a surprise to Neve Campbell.

Appearing Thursday night on “The Late Late Show”, the “Scream” star was asked about her reaction to being referenced in the Weeknd’s new track “Here We Go… Again”.

“My new girl, she a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell,” the Weeknd sings on the song.

Campbell told Corden, “How crazy is that? It’s pretty crazy. At first, my publicist told me and she said the Weeknd and I was like, ‘Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?’ I had no idea what she was talking about. And then I realized, ‘Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl. That guy!’”

She added, “Fellow Canadian. How cool.”

Corden remarked that it was funny that she would refer to the music superstar as “the guy who played at the Super Bowl.”

“I’m so bad with pop culture,” Campbell laughed.