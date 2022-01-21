Two “Good Morning America” anchors have tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, both Robin Roberts and Amy Robach announced that they have contracted the coronavirus.

“Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid,” Roberts tweeted, adding that she’s “grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well.”

“Looking forward to returning as soon as I can,” she wrote.

Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can. #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 #HappyFridayEve ❤️ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 21, 2022

As for Robach, the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor shared a photo of herself giving the camera a thumbs up while wrapped in a blanket.

“I’m quickly on the mend because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted!” she wrote. “It was crazy though – I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend – not putting two and two together that those were early omicron symptoms… Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!!”

“It’s now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day, was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow – no one else was crazy enough to run in that [snow] so had the path to myself!” Robach, who also shared a photo of herself bundled up for a run, added. “Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend.”

Roberts and Robach are just the latest morning show anchors to test positive for COVID-19. The news came just over a week after “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both revealed that they’d tested positive, and both missed episodes of their show.

The virus has also swept through late-night talk shows as well, with Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and Seth Meyers all revealing their COVID-19 diagnoses since the start of the new year.

