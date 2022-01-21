Comedian Louie Anderson has died at age 68.

The star’s longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed the news to ET Canada, sharing that Anderson had passed away peacefully on Friday morning in Las Vegas after suffering some complications from cancer.

Anderson had been admitted to hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with his rep stating at the time that he was “resting comfortably.”

Anderson, who hosted “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002 and appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” in 2017, is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

The late actor’s career spanned more than 40 years. He was also a bestselling author and a star of his own standup specials and sitcoms.

Anderson, who got his start in showbiz after being invited onto “The Tonight Show” by Johnny Carson back in 1984, guest-starred in sitcoms, such as “Grace Under Fire” and dramas “Touched by an Angel” and “Chicago Hope”. He also played memorable roles in film comedies like “Coming to America” and the sequel “Coming 2 America” opposite Eddie Murphy and the classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”.

Anderson won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for his role in “Baskets”, as well as nabbing two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer In An Animated Program for Fox’s “Life with Louie” in 1997 and 1998.

In 2013, he starred on the ABC reality series “Splash”, with his standup special “Big Baby Boomer” also premiering that year on CMT.

Plus, Anderson guest-starred on “Young Sheldon” in 2020 and was a recurring character in the dark comedy “Search Party”. His most recent acting role was playing Maurice in the TV series “Twenties” last year.