“Saturday Night Live” stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are the new owners of a decommissioned Staten Island ferry.

The Staten Island natives were revealed to be the highest bidders in an auction for the 1965 John F. Kennedy ferry boat. The “SNL” stars and real estate agent Paul Italia purchased the boat for US$280,100 with plans to put the boat into a docked live entertainment space.

Following the end of the auction on Wednesday, Davidson and Jost now have 10 days to pick up their new purchase.

The 277-foot John F. Kennedy ferry was commissioned in 1965 and was recently decommissioned due to mechanical issues.

Davidson previously showed his Staten Island love in the semi-autobiographical film “The King Of Staten Island” while Jost and wife Scarlett Johansson used a Staten Island ferry to announce the couple’s 2020 nuptials. Meals on Wheels America shared a photo of one of the iconic orange ferry boats with the words “Jost Married”, encouraging fans to donate to the charity in celebration.