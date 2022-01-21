The ladies of Serenity, South Carolina, are back for more drama.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the trailer for season 2 of “Sweet Magnolias”, based on the series of novels by bestselling author Sherryl Woods.

READ MORE: ‘Outlander’: The Official Season 6 Trailer Is Here

Photo: Netflix

“As season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that’s just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night — surprises that reshape relationships all over town,” the official description reads. “Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected.

“But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love — even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out.”

READ MORE: Julia Garner Stars As Notorious Con Artist In New Trailer For ‘Inventing Anna’

Produced by Sheryl J. Anderson, the show stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn, and Dion Johnstone.

“Sweet Magnolias” season 2 premieres Feb. 4.