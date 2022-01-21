John Stamos has shared the heartbreaking, but hilarious eulogy he gave at his best friend Bob Saget’s memorial with the Los Angeles Times.

Saget passed away on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was laid to rest in a private memorial service at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Saget’s “Full House” co-star Stamos read a lengthy speech at the ceremony that was filled with emotion and details of the special times the pair spent together.

It included, “I’ve gotten thousands of texts, emails and calls speaking to our 35-year friendship, telling me how sorry they were for my loss. People have even sent flowers like I lost my wife or something. Come to think of it, when we were together, we were like an old, married couple: all bickering, no sex.”

Stamos went on, “When we started ‘Full House’, I was in my 20s and didn’t have a care in the world. Hell, my backyard was Disneyland. But life does what it does, and when things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that. When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad’s funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child, and bright times. He was my lifeline.

“He loved hard and deep. (Cue Bob to make a joke out of ‘hard and deep.’) He would do that during tragedies and honestly, it would p**s me off sometimes. That’s how he got through the darkness, and sadly he had a lot of it in his life. Now that I’m dealing with him dying, I sort of get it.”

“Bob loved with everything he had. He taught me to be present with the ones I love. I hope he learned to internalize the love I felt for him.”

Stamos admitted he “broke” when he first heard the tragic news.

“I was shattered and felt worthless to help anyone else. But my supportive wife picked me up, threw me in the car, and drove to Bob and Kelly’s house. That’s what Bob would have done if it were the other way around. I slipped into the backyard by myself. His last cigar was sitting in an ashtray by the Jacuzzi. It was windy and balmy. I looked up to the sky and said, ‘Baby, please give me a sign from up there.’ (I called him Baby because that’s how he entered his info into my phone years ago.) ‘Tell me you’re all right. Tell me not to feel bad.’ I waited a few minutes. Nothing. Asked again. Silence.

“I was contemplating heaven, hell, and heartbreak when all of a sudden a tiny hummingbird came fluttering down from above and landed on a tree right in front of me. (I swear this is true. I even took a little video with my phone.)

“I’ve always felt hummingbirds represented my parents, and this one was definitely my mother, who had red hair: She had bright red feathers around her neck like a scarf.

“She assured me Bob was OK and to stop looking for goofy signs. (How rude!) Then she flew up and away. I want signs from Bob, damn it! I want to be haunted by him! The void is maddening!

“Then this thought washed over me: ‘Maybe, just maybe, his soul might be at peace.’ The only reason to rattle the thunder and part the clouds is that you are restless in the afterlife, right? That you have unfinished business and haven’t said what you needed to say to the ones you love. We all know that’s not Bob.

“Maybe I need to stop looking for Bob in the sky and accept that he’s just where he needs to be, peaceful, free, surrounded by the hummingbirds of past souls at rest.

“I don’t need Bob in some other realm. He’s in the lessons I teach my son and the hilarious dirty stories that my wife and I will laugh at for the rest of our lives. Hell, I can Google him to life and hear him any time, night or day. And now I can pause or fast-forward him, which would have been incredible a few times while he was alive.

“I’ve spent days refusing to let him go. But now I’m starting to realize I don’t have to. I don’t have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me.

“Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever,” he added, before signing off: “I love you, Baby.”