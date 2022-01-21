Hey all you cool cats and kittens, get ready for your first look at Kate McKinnon as “Tiger King”‘s Carole Baskin in the new teaser for the Peacock series “Joe vs Carole”.

The new series stars McKinnon as cat enthusiast Baskin, “Hedwig And The Angry Inch”‘s John Cameron Mitchell as her nemesis Joe Exotic and Kyle MacLachlan as Baskin’s husband Howard.

Based on the popular “Joe Exotic” Wondery podcast, the eight-episode limited series will explore the now-familiar escalating tensions between Baskin and zoo owner Exotic, culminating in the latter allegedly ordering a hit on the Big Cat Rescue owner.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens…the claws are officially out on March 3 with #JOEvsCAROLE streaming only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/ZT48sLfbBr — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 21, 2022

Showrunner Ethan Frankel promises a brand new look at the dynamics between the two characters who rose to the height of pop culture fame in March 2020 with the release of the Netflix “Tiger King” docuseries.

“We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are,” Frankel says of the series’ cast. “John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

“Joe vs Carole” will air on Showcase and STACKTV this March.