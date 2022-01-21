Kanye West is claiming he’s been locked out of the edit room just days before his documentary “Jeen-Yuhs” is set to be released.
The rapper shared a post on Instagram that read, in part: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”
The first instalment of the three-part film about West’s life is set to launch on Netflix on February 16. It debuted at Sundance Film Festival on January 23.
“Jeen-Yuhs” is directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah.
ET Canada has contacted Netflix for comment.
West’s latest post comes after he appeared to take a swipe at Pete Davidson in his new track “Eazy”.
Lyrics include: “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”
Davidson is now dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.