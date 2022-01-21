Johnny Depp is making his comeback in an upcoming period piece.

Variety reports the actor will be playing King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s newest project.

While the plot details and title are currently being kept in secrecy, the film will be produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions.

The director, herself, also stars as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress.

Filming will take place across a variety of locations in Paris over three months, but will focus on the Palace of Versailles.

Filmmaker Maiwenn is primarily known for her contemporary films which focus on the personal such as her family drama “DNA”, which was part of the Cannes Festival’s 2020 selection. Her film “Mon Roi” earned Emmanuelle Bercot a best actress award at Cannes in 2015 and “Polisse.” won the Cannes jury prize in 2011.

The historical piece will mark a comeback for Depp who hasn’t been seen in a film since “Minamata”, which debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2020.

The star has been embroiled in controversy since his domestic dispute and court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. He also subsequently lost a libel case against The Sun.

He recently received honorary awards at the Karlovy Vary Festival and San Sebastian Film Festival and received an award at the Deauville American Film Festival.